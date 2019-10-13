A 21-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle early Sunday morning in the Township of Severn.

According to Provincial Police, it happened around 2:15 a.m. on Highway 11 near Big Chief Road, north of Orillia.

Police say when officers arrived, they observed a man lying in the northbound lane of the highway.

The pedestrian, a 21-year-old man from Severn Township, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver sustained minor injuries and was treated by paramedics.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP.