Man, 19, facing 71 charges for alleged car theft ring in Toronto
The logo gleams on the chrome grille of an unsold 2007 Lexus RX350 sports utility vehicle parked in front of a Lexus dealership in Frederick, Colo. on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2006. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, July 31, 2019 12:32PM EDT
A 19-year-old Montreal man is facing dozens of charges related to an alleged car theft ring in Toronto.
Local police allege the teen was part of an operation targeting high-end, newer model Lexus and Toyota vehicles, usually taking them early in the morning.
They allege the man stole 36 vehicles in just over a month in November and December 2018.
Police estimate the value of the stolen vehicles at roughly $1.25 million.
The man now faces 71 charges, including 35 counts each of motor vehicle theft and committing an indictable offence for a criminal organization.
He's due to appear in court to face the charges next month.