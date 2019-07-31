

The Canadian Press





A 19-year-old Montreal man is facing dozens of charges related to an alleged car theft ring in Toronto.

Local police allege the teen was part of an operation targeting high-end, newer model Lexus and Toyota vehicles, usually taking them early in the morning.

They allege the man stole 36 vehicles in just over a month in November and December 2018.

Police estimate the value of the stolen vehicles at roughly $1.25 million.

The man now faces 71 charges, including 35 counts each of motor vehicle theft and committing an indictable offence for a criminal organization.

He's due to appear in court to face the charges next month.