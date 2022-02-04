Man, 19, charged in series of spray-paint graffiti on property, including Mono playground

Police arrested a 19-year-old Orangeville man in connection with "several acts" of vandalism to property throughout Dufferin County, including at a playground in Mono.

Officers say they have been investigating multiple calls about graffiti spray-painted on property across the county since the summer of 2021.

Last month, Dufferin OPP received reports of playground equipment and park benches littered with graffiti at Island Lake Family Park in the Town of Mono.

The park was closed at the time for a new pathway and tennis courts to be installed.

The Town said cleaning up the spray paint would take significant time and labour because of the cold weather conditions.

"A lot of the solvents don't work in the cold conditions, so we are investigating the process to correct it," Kimberly Heaton, Town of Mono, stated in an email to CTV News.

Police say they arrested the accused on Wednesday following the investigation.

He is charged with two counts of mischief over $5,000 and mischief under $5,000.

The accused has a court date scheduled for April in Orangeville to answer to the charges.