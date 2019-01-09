The new playground at Hanley Park in Alliston will now give kids of all abilities a chance to play.

The accessible playground was installed last year after the town spent more than $200,000 to retro-fit the grounds.

“It’s money well spent, and very meaningful work that we must do,” said New Tecumseth Councillor Michael Beattie.

There are special features to the new playground to ensure it is more inclusive like a sensory drum and keyboard station. The woodchip-covered flooring will allow children in wheelchairs to easily get around, and an accessible swing was also added for kids with limited upper body mobility.

The Alliston Lion’s Club helped raise funds over three years for the playground.

“We hope to serve the community in a way that is meaningful for them,” said Allison Stumpo.

Parents can also join in the fun by using a free smartphone app called Biba that will give the parent a range of games like scavenger hunts, treasure maps and more.

“It’s a great way for parents to get involved and be part of the experience with their children,” explains Beattie. “The children are playing on the equipment only, while the parents use the technology and the children interact with the parents.”

With Hanley Park now complete the town’s goal is to set up more accessible equipment at other area parks.