Majority of Simcoe County child care providers opt-in to $10/day program

The County of Simcoe reports 173 licensed child care providers, or 87 per cent, submitted applications to opt-in to the national $10/day program by the deadline on Tuesday.

The County says it held several information sessions for centre operators over the last six months to address concerns and questions about the program.

Families with children under six in child care centres that opted-in will see their daily fees reduced by roughly 25 per cent retroactively to April 1.

The program aims to further reduce costs in the future, with a goal of $10 per day by 2025.

Providers who didn't choose to opt-in by the deadline will get another chance next year, and those who did submit applications can opt-out at any time.

There are more than 200 licensed child care providers across Simcoe County.

