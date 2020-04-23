BARRIE -- The Grey Bruce Health Unit is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 68 cases in the region.

According to the health unit, 21 of those total cases are health care workers.

The majority of confirmed cases are in Owen Sound, where 44 people have been diagnosed. The next highest number of cases is in West Grey with five, and Southgate with four cases.

There is currently no one in the hospital with the virus.