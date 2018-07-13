

CTV Barrie





County Road 90 is full of construction pylons, dirt and traffic. It’s a major project that drivers have been dealing with for years.

The drive may be slow during the summer months, but once finished, it will make the commute a lot easier for thousands.

Around 20-thousand cars use County Road 90 every day making it one of the busiest in our region.

"It does provide a major east-west length from the city of Barrie to Angus and CFB Borden. And we're also aware it’s a popular tourist and commuter route to Wasaga Beach, Collingwood, and beyond,” says Christian Meile, Simcoe County’s Director of Transportation Engineering.

Construction crews are in the final stages to widen the roadway which will help ease traffic flow. When it’s complete County Road 90 will be five lanes, two in each direction and a centre turning lane.

The $80-million project has been underway for six years. Most of the work will be done by 2019, but it will be 2020 before it’s fully complete.