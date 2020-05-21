BARRIE -- Construction on Barrie's highly anticipated Harvie Road/Highway 400 bridge is moving into its final stage, which means another road closure for motorists.

Fairview Road from west of Bayview Avenue to just south of the ONroute service centre will be closed as of June 1.

"This $45 million project is a major undertaking that has been over four years in the making, from design to construction, and we are now nearing the finish line," states Andrea Miller, General Manager, Infrastructure and Growth Management.

"The final step of construction will bring much-needed relief to traffic in the south end before the end of the year."

The road closure should last until November when it's expected the new overpass will be done.