BARRIE -- An Owen Sound man accused of voyeurism at a multi-unit building on the east side of the city is facing criminal charges.

Officers say they found a video camera inside a fake vent with a view to a bathroom in the neighbouring apartment.

Police say the camera was connected to a monitor that the accused used to view the images.

Officers say the man was a maintenance worker in the building and installed the camera in anticipation of the victim moving into the apartment.

The 56-year-old man is charged with voyeurism and mischief. He is scheduled to appear in court to answer to the charges in January.