'Magical and mystical': Huntsville, Ont. light display drawing a lot of attention

A magical time awaits at Muskoka Heritage Place in Huntsville, Ont. where people can experience all four seasons through a one-of-a-kind light display.

Eclipse "Walk with Light" allows people to stroll through the seasons as each display reacts to the sounds you make.

Open six days a week; it’s more than just a light display. There are also sculptures and events such as snowshoeing, snow yoga, horse and wagon rides, and scavenger hunts.

Eclipse "Walk with Light" replaces Huntsville’s annual "Snowfest."

"When you walk through this trail, each season is represented. Eclipse is all about the phases of the moon and the different seasons," said Kelly Haywood, executive director of Huntsville/Lake of Bays Chamber of Commerce.

"This is a beautiful walk of light through a beautiful pioneer village situation at Muskoka Heritage Place."

Eclipse "Walk with Light" runs until the end of April. So far, Haywood said the display has garnered a lot of attention.

"We've seen a lot of visitors from throughout Ontario and beyond," Haywood said. "It has been an excellent draw, and I think it's also been popular with our local population and other nearby communities."

"We see a lot of families, and it's even great for a date night. It's absolutely magical and mystical."

Haywood said the event's success wouldn’t be possible without the community's continued support.

"It has been a huge endeavour for our community. We developed it to celebrate winter, celebrate tourism in the winter and support our local businesses in Huntsville," Haywood said.

Tickets must be booked in advance, which can be done online. Times are also shown on their website. Any visitors staying in a Huntsville hotel will get in for free.

To learn more about Eclipse "Walk with Light" and what is being done for Valentine’s Day and Family Day weekend, visit the CTV News Barrie website.