Métis and Indigenous community celebrate heritage in Penetanguishene

Métis and Indigenous people around Georgian Bay are celebrating their heritage Sunday.

Georgian Bay Métis Council held its first rendezvous in two years at Discovery Harbour in Penetanguishene, showcasing crafts, music and food, including a popular fish fry for lunch.

It was also a chance for people to trace back their roots through the "Labatte" Drummond Island family lineage tree.

"We've got some of the local community drummers here with us, we've heard from a senator who has offered some prayer, there's been some acknowledgment of local citizens and the good work that they've done over the last couple of years," said Margaret Froh, Métis First Nation Ontario president.

"It is an opportunity to come and share our culture, share our history and celebrate who we are as Métis people."

The Métis Nation of Ontario ministry was also on-site Sunday to help with citizenship and harvesting applications.