Ludacris makes stop at Casino Rama as part of world tour this fall

Entertainer Ludacris walks on the floor before the skills competition at the NBA All Star Weekend in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Entertainer Ludacris walks on the floor before the skills competition at the NBA All Star Weekend in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver