'Lucky to be alive' wheel collides with northbound truck on Highway 400
The windshield and roof of this pick-up truck was destroyed after a wheel separated from another car travelling southbound on Highway 400 on Monday, August 3, 2020 (Courtesy OPP)
BARRIE -- The OPP Highway Safety Division says three people are lucky to be alive after a wheel smashed the windshield of their pick-up truck while travelling on Highway 400.
Police say it happened around 12:30 p.m. on Monday near Innisfil Beach Road, north of Highway 89.
According to police, the wheel separated from a vehicle travelling southbound on Highway 400, bounced into the northbound lane and collided with the pick-up truck.
All three people in the truck were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
There is no word if charges will be laid.