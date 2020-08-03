BARRIE -- The OPP Highway Safety Division says three people are lucky to be alive after a wheel smashed the windshield of their pick-up truck while travelling on Highway 400.

Police say it happened around 12:30 p.m. on Monday near Innisfil Beach Road, north of Highway 89.

Lucky to be alive after a wheel separated from a vehicle travelling SB on #Hwy400, bounced into the NB lanes and collided with a pick up truck. 3 occupants in the truck were taken to hospital, fortunately no serious injuries. #CheckYourNuts pic.twitter.com/opvBS8Pifz — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) August 3, 2020

According to police, the wheel separated from a vehicle travelling southbound on Highway 400, bounced into the northbound lane and collided with the pick-up truck.

All three people in the truck were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

There is no word if charges will be laid.