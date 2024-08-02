Lucky 50/50 Early Bird deadline approaches

Your lucky ticket could be the next one pulled from the hat on August 16.

Stevenson Memorial Hospital is announcing its 50/50 raffle, with tickets starting at just $10.

Every purchase supports the hospital’s critical needs, as well as services for the entire community.

August 16 Early Bird draw - $500

Deadline to purchase - noon on August 12

August 30th - Main Draw

Deadline to purchase - noon on August 30

Tickets are available at stevenson5050.ca.