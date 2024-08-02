Lucky 50/50 Early Bird deadline approaches

BARRIE
    Stevenson Memorial Hospital in Alliston, Ont.
    Your lucky ticket could be the next one pulled from the hat on August 16.

    Stevenson Memorial Hospital is announcing its 50/50 raffle, with tickets starting at just $10.

    Every purchase supports the hospital’s critical needs, as well as services for the entire community.

    August 16 Early Bird draw - $500 

    • Deadline to purchase - noon on August 12

    August 30th - Main Draw

    • Deadline to purchase - noon on August 30

    Tickets are available at stevenson5050.ca.

