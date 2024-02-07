Loved ones gather to celebrate life of Alliston man as homicide investigation continues

A Celebration of Life was held on Wednesday for William Schernhammer on what would have been his 25th birthday.

The Alliston man's family, friends, and neighbours gathered to pay their respects and say goodbye at the Alliston Pentecostal Church, with many donning his trademark bandana in tribute.

His mother, Rachelle Schernhammer, expressed gratitude for the community support in the days following his disappearance and the discovery of his body.

"He was my little boy. He was my baby. I got to watch him grow, and I got to watch him develop into a young man that is loved by so many and that it was a privilege to be his mom," she said. "I personally wanted to say thank you to my community. They really have lifted me up and pulled me through this time."

Schernhammer's death is under investigation, with his longtime friend facing charges.

A GoFundMe campaign was launched to help support Schernhammer's family and has raised $10,000 to date.

His mother said she hopes to help those struggling to turn their lives around, saying that's what William would have wanted as his legacy.

"The charity of choice is Hope Acres in Glencairn," Rachelle Schernhammer noted. "He would want people who are struggling with mental health and addiction to be able to have the resources that they need to get the help that they need."