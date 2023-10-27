Love for Halloween bringing Innisfil residents closer together
Dozens of Innisfil residents are going head to head this weekend to battle who loves Halloween the most.
For the fourth year in a row, Jennifer Richardson is spearheading a Halloween House Decorating Contest.
The idea first came to light during the height of the pandemic when most people were isolating at home.
"It was bringing people together without bringing people together originally because people could drive around and check things out without having to be in contact with each other when you couldn't," Richardson said. "Now it's just really cool to see people walking around and checking the things out."
When the event first started, upwards of 100 residents participated, but that has shrunk over the years. This year, 35 homes are participating, vying to win the contest's two categories: favourite house and scariest house.
Resident Darlene Kulis is continuing her streak of never missing a contest, hoping to once again come out on top.
"Oh, it's incredible. I mean you get to meet a lot of your new neighbours, or neighbours in the area, you also get to engage with the neighbours a little bit and enjoy the fun times with doing these Halloween contests," Kulis said.
A minimum donation of $10 was required for entry. This year, the contest raised $600, which will be split between the Innisfil Food Bank and the local Christmas4Kids charity.
Voting is only open to residents of Innisfil and will close Saturday at 9 p.m. Winners will be notified shortly afterwards, with prizes donated from local businesses delivered on Sunday.
