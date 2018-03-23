Featured
Lotto 6-49 ticket worth more than $20M sold in central Ontario
Lotto 6-49 tickets are shown in Toronto in a recent photo. (Richard Plume / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, March 23, 2018 11:23AM EDT
A lottery ticket sold in Orangeville is worth more than $20 million.
Ontario Lottery and Gaming says the jackpot winning ticket was for Wednesday’s Lotto 6-49 draw.
The ticket is worth $20,418,125.50. A ticket worth $1 million was also sold in the North Bay area.
Saturday’s Lotto 6-49 draw is worth $5 million.