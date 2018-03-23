

CTV Barrie





A lottery ticket sold in Orangeville is worth more than $20 million.

Ontario Lottery and Gaming says the jackpot winning ticket was for Wednesday’s Lotto 6-49 draw.

The ticket is worth $20,418,125.50. A ticket worth $1 million was also sold in the North Bay area.

Saturday’s Lotto 6-49 draw is worth $5 million.