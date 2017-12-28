Featured
Lotto 6-49 ticket worth $1M sold in the Barrie area.
Adam Ward, CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, December 28, 2017 12:34PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, December 28, 2017 2:25PM EST
Someone in Barrie may have a lottery ticket worth a million dollars.
Ontario Lottery and Gaming says the guaranteed $1-million prize for Wednesday night’s Lotto 6-49 draw was won on a ticket sold in the Barrie area.
Another ticket worth $2.5 million was sold in the Mississauga area.
A New Lowell couple won a million dollars earlier this month during the Dec. 6 Lotto 6-49 draw.
The next Lotto 6/49 draw is on Saturday.