Lottery ticket gifted to Bradford woman wins $50,000

Barrie, Ont. -

A lottery ticket given as a gift from a friend turned into $50,000 for a Bradford woman.

Sara Fresco doesn't regularly play the lottery, so she said she was shocked to have won with the Lotto 6/49 ticket.

"I must have scanned it three times before asking my husband to scan it too," she said.

The 48-year-old mother said she was given the ticket after doing a favour for a friend. "I am so grateful for my friend and his generous gift."

Fresco plans to put the money aside to allow time to digest the win.

"It's such a great feeling, especially during this pandemic. It's been a wonderful experience that I never dreamed would happen to me," she added.

Her friend purchased the winning ticket at the Circle K on Pelham Street in Fonthill.

Fresco won in the Sept. 4 super draw.