It's not unusual for the weather to be wet and cold for the trick or treaters on Halloween across Simcoe County, and this year is no exception.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement on Wednesday with "potentially significant rainfall" expected to last until Friday morning.

The weather agency is forecasting 30 to 50 millimetres of heavy rain for Thursday afternoon and strong, gusty winds of up to 70km/h.

Add to all that wet stuff, the cold. The high for Thursday is a chilly 7C dropping to 4C later in the afternoon.

CTV's Weather specialist, KC Colby says dress appropriately. "Trick or treat? You might want to wear your boots because it could be mixed, or it could come down as some snow, just straight snow."

Yup, snow. Environment Canada predicts we could see some flurries begin to fall along with the temperatures by the evening on Halloween.

"Very messy, very messy," KC says. " Cold and messy. That's what we're looking at, that's the theme for Halloween and the next few days."

The rain and snow will stick around for a while, with the forecast showing a chance of showers or flurries straight through to next week.