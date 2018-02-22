Twenty-four hours ago a Loretto neighbourhood was underwater, and now it’s covered in cracking ice.

Most of the rushing water that buried cars, trucks and patios is back in the Nottawasaga River. Residents worked through the night to clear their properties.

“This was the scariest thing I’ve experienced here and I’ve been here for almost 18 years. I think the thing that made it the scariest was the ice. You didn’t know if it was going to take your house away,” says resident Sheila Nagy.

Without sleep since Tuesday, Kim Passero is still in shock.

“It's just not right. It's not fair to everybody and the poor people who live behind us. It's terrible. They all just had houses re-done,” she says.

Residents believe damage could be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars. They’re hoping for some help, but the township says its hands are tied.

"You can build large drains. It's not an inexpensive solution. It's very, very, very expensive and being a small, rural municipality, we simply don't have the resources for that type of work,” says Doug Sitland, director of infrastructure and development for the Township of Adjala-Tosorontio.

Some say it's too difficult to get flood insurance in this area. The mayor is promising to sit down with affected residents and discuss the situation.

The township says it's too expensive right now to put in a proper draining system and because this is a private road, residents will either have to move out or fend for themselves.