Loretto man, 81, plans to take wife to Europe with lottery win
An 81-year-old man from Adjala-Tosorontio plans to take his wife to Europe with his $100,000 lottery win.
Imre Jr. Szilvasi said he's been playing instant lottery tickets for two years, and Crossword Tripler is his favourite.
"I went to the store to buy my tickets and played it in the car. I noticed I had all the words," the Loretto man said.
Szilvasi thought he had won $20 with the ticket he purchased at Circle K on Young Street in Alliston.
"I went back in the store to check my ticket and realized I won $100,000. Other people in the store were hugging me and cheering for me," he said.
He said his wife nearly fell over with excitement.
"She had to hold onto the wall," Szilvasi laughed while picking up his winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.
The Loretto senior said the lottery win is life-changing for him.
"I feel like I will enjoy life a lot more," he said.
