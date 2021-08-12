Advertisement
Looking to beat the heat at a beach? Here's a list of swim advisories in Simcoe County
Published Thursday, August 12, 2021 12:57PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, August 12, 2021 1:05PM EDT
Couchiching BeachPark in Orillia (CTV Barrie)
Share:
BARRIE, ONT. -- Swim advisories are issued at a number of Simcoe County beaches, according to the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.
The health unit issued a swim advisory for Couchiching Beach in Orillia Wednesday morning.
Here are some other beaches in Simcoe County that have swim advisories:
- Minet's Point and Centennial Beach in Barrie
- Leonard's Beach in Innisfil
- Bayview Memorial Park in Oro Medonte
- Atherly Ball Park Beach in Ramara
- Washago Centennial Park Beach in Severn
- Little Lake Park Beach in Midland
- Rotary Champlain Wendat Park in Penetanguishene
Swimming advisories are issued when there are higher than normal bacteria levels in the water, which increases the risk of minor irritations or infections. An advisory does not mean the beach is closed, but the health unit says swimmers should avoid dunking their heads underwater or swallowing the water to prevent infections.
RELATED IMAGES