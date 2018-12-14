

CTV Barrie





Dufferin OPP is hoping to find the rightful owner of a large wad of cash that was found and turned in by a Good Samaritan at the Hockley Valley Tree Farm in Mono nearly a week ago.

Staff at the tree farm says the man who found the money brought it to them at the farm.

They expected the rightful owner to return for the lost money, but so far, no one has shown up.

The money was turned over to police who say if the owner can provide information regarding the amount of money that was found and the denominations they can put their money back in their pocket.

OPP say if the money isn’t claimed within 90 days, it will either be returned to the man who found it or donated to charity.