BARRIE -- These days more than ever, our health-care workers are being recognized for their tireless efforts.

In Orillia, one nurse even has an award to show for it.

Marlene Long, a 36-year-veteran, has been given the 2020 Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital (OSMH) Nurses Alumnae Nightingale Award.

The longtime registered practical nurse says it was a surprise to be selected as the winner.

"There are so many deserving nurses throughout our organization, and I'm inspired by their dedication every day, especially during the pandemic. This means so much to me."

Long is the first RPN to win the award since it was introduced in 2012.

"Marlene's nomination truly spoke about her amazing work ethic, commitment to patients and how she has adapted over the years to the ever-changing health care world," says Jill Colin, OSMH's Chief Nursing Executive.

Twelve other nurses were nominated for the award.

The OSMH Nurses Alumnae Nightingale Award recognizes a nurse at OSMH whose work has positively affected the lives of patients.

The award is named after nursing pioneer Florence Nightingale whose lasting contribution was her role in establishing the modern nursing profession.