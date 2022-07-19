Long-time Simcoe County friends celebrate lottery win

Three friends from Simcoe County who have been playing the lottery together for a decade are celebrating their $100,000 win.

Edna Woodrow of Barrie, Jacinta King-Fernandes of Bradford, and Penny Daley of Bradford have known each other for nearly 20 years and choose their numbers based on a combination of upcoming birthdays.

Woodrow said she discovered they had won at home when she checked the Lotto 6/49 ticket she purchased at Circle K on Huronia Road in Barrie .

"I checked our ticket using the OLG App and thought we won $100," she said. "When I texted a screenshot of the photo to the girls, I took a closer look and noticed the comma and all the zeroes."

King-Fernandes said she couldn't sleep after learning about their luck. "I was up all-night spending it in my mind."

Daley said she plans to put her share of the money toward her new car. "I wasn't entirely comfortable purchasing my car, so in that moment, I knew it was paid for."

Woodrow plans to put her share into her mortgage and retirement, and King-Fernandes is going to pay some bills and invest.

The trio said they plan to continue to play the lottery together.