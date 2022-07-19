Long-time Simcoe County friends celebrate lottery win

Long-time Simcoe County friends celebrate lottery win

A group of three women from Simcoe County hold their big cheque after winning the lottery. (OLG) A group of three women from Simcoe County hold their big cheque after winning the lottery. (OLG)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver