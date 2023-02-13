Long-time friend shares fond memories of the late Hazel McCallion

A long-time friend of the longest-serving mayor in Mississauga's history has fond memories of the trailblazing woman.

Fran Rider, who met Hazel McCallion in the 70s, spent much of the 101-year-old woman's final seven weeks by her side.

"Truly, Hazel had incredibly strong values and believed she was on this earth to serve people every single day of her life," said Rider.

McCallion died peacefully at her home on January 29.

The one-of-a-kind former Mississauga mayor's larger-than-life status can be credited to her ability to listen to everyone she met.

"Each person has 24 hours per day to live a good life and to have enjoyment in their life. Clearly, that day in the lives of people who saw Hazel, met her, had a picture, had a few words with her, that was one of the best days they ever had in their lives," explained Rider.

That ability to make time for others and try to understand their perspective was key in the political success that saw McCallion lead Mississauga for 36 years.

"She loved being mayor because she was closer to the people, and she was truly respected in the political world at all levels of government," added Rider.

Rider, president of the Ontario Women's Hockey Association, remembers McCallion's love for the sport and her pride in players who were taking a stand.

Rider noted McCallion, a star with the Montreal Kik in 1940, lived every day to the fullest, especially as an advocate for women's hockey.

"Players are now taking a voice and taking it very, very well, and certainly, that's something Hazel was very proud of. She was thrilled to meet and be with the players that played with team Canada and even played the game at all," said Rider.

Calling McCallion the best friend anyone could have, Rider said one of her friend's proudest feats was her relationship with young people.

"When Hazel was around, the young people came up to Hazel, and her eyes brightened because of the fact that she could connect with them, and it did so because she brought them strength and she truly recognized those are the next leaders of this world," said Rider.

She noted McCallion approached every day with an open mind.

"I would preface something by saying, 'do you want to try' and her eyes would light up, and you knew it was going to be a yes whether it was kayaking, sea-doing, boating, snowmobiling. No matter what it was, she was up for the challenge," said Rider.

The funeral for the woman affectionately known as 'Hurricane Hazel' is set for Tuesday, on what would have been her 102nd birthday.

Her friends say she still had a full agenda of things she wanted to accomplish.

"She would be really thrilled if we gave her the gift that we lived in her spirit, her honour and carried forward the work that she had not finished in 101 years," said Rider.

Rider recalled that even in the weeks before her peaceful passing, her good friend's spirit never wavered, and she never once complained about her illness.

According to Rider, even in her final days, when people were there to support her, McCallion was the one checking on them to ensure they were doing well.