Long-term care residents enjoy visits with loved ones as restrictions lift

Joe Petronaci couldn't help but smile while visiting with his daughter and four-month-old grandson on Monday.

The 72-year-old is a resident at Grove Park Home in Barrie.

Along with others in the province, the long-term care facility started to ease visitor restrictions.

"I miss being alone with my dad and having that one-on-one time. With COVID, we didn't get the chance to do that with the baby," Jennifer Petronaci said.

Effective Monday, visitors under five years of age are allowed to visit loved ones in long-term care homes once again.

Additionally, the number of visitors increased from three to four, including caregivers.

"Certainly, our residents, more than any others, have experienced some isolation and lack of that social interaction that they really need to be healthy," said Grove Park Home executive director Paul Taylor.

Provincial vaccination policy mandates are lifted in long-term care homes, but individual facilities can decide to continue them, something Grove Park will keep in place for the time being.

This includes a three-dose vaccination policy for staff and a minimum two-dose requirement for indoor visitors.

"We have a 'wait and see approach.' We continue to remain vigilant and want to see where this particular virus is going to be going," Taylor said.

Unvaccinated visitors to the Barrie long-term care home can meet with loved ones outdoors.

Meanwhile, residents can go on overnight visits regardless of vaccination status.