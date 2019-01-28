

CTV Barrie





The famous Long Island Medium is scheduled to appear live at Casino Rama this April.

Theresa Caputo gets face-to-face with her fans during her show, delivering healing messages from those that have passed.

Caputo will grace the casino stage with one show at 9 p.m. on Friday, April 19.

Tickets to the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, February 1. Advanced tickets go on sale for Facebook Fans and Players Passport Club Members on Thursday, January 31 starting at 10 a.m.

Fans can visit the Casino’s Facebook page for an exclusive pre-sale code.