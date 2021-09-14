Lockdown lifted at Georgian College in Barrie

Barrie, Ont. -

The lockdown at the Georgian College Barrie Campus Tuesday morning has been lifted.

LOCKDOWN UPDATE: @BarriePolice have advised it's safe to reopen Barrie Campus. Students & employees may enter campus.



Students with in-person classes scheduled today should check Blackboard for instructions from faculty, as some may be rescheduled. No change to online classes. pic.twitter.com/Sdu0lXFGYw — Georgian College (@georgiancollege) September 14, 2021

Barrie Police advised it was safe to reopen the campus around 10:45 a.m.

The college was under lockdown for over an hour, beginning 9:30 a.m.

The college said students and employees could enter the campus and recommend students with in-person classes check for instructions from their faculty.

Barrie Police could be seen going through buildings in the college as part of an investigation.

⚠️Georgian's Barrie Campus is currently in lockdown due to a police investigation. Please do not come to campus until further notice. An update on reopening campus will be provided as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/9dggwi2m8a — Georgian College (@georgiancollege) September 14, 2021

In a message to students, Georgian College sent out their lockdown procedure.

A) Get out, if possible

if possible B) Hide, if escape is not possible

if escape is not possible C) Fight, only as a last resort

This is a developing story.