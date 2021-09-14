Lockdown lifted at Georgian College in Barrie
The lockdown at the Georgian College Barrie Campus Tuesday morning has been lifted.
Barrie Police advised it was safe to reopen the campus around 10:45 a.m.
The college was under lockdown for over an hour, beginning 9:30 a.m.
The college said students and employees could enter the campus and recommend students with in-person classes check for instructions from their faculty.
Barrie Police could be seen going through buildings in the college as part of an investigation.
In a message to students, Georgian College sent out their lockdown procedure.
- A) Get out, if possible
- B) Hide, if escape is not possible
- C) Fight, only as a last resort
This is a developing story.
