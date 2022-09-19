Lock it or lose it to avoid becoming a victim of crime: OPP

Provincial police urge drivers to secure their parked vehicles following several reports of thefts from unlocked cars.

"The loss of your property may only be the beginning," police warn, adding most instances result in stolen wallets, cash and identification.

Officers with the OPP say it only takes a thief 30 seconds to steal from an unlocked, unattended vehicle.

Police recommend removing valuables or moving them from sight if left inside the vehicle.

They also encourage securing residences when leaving for the day or retiring for the evening.

"Homeowners have also been victimized, losing such items as expensive mechanical hand tools, bicycles and small outboard motors from unlocked garage doors and backyard sheds," the OPP noted.

Police ask anyone with information on property crime to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.