Barrie police are reminding the public to lock it or lose it after two cell phones were allegedly stolen from an unlocked car.

Police say the alleged theft happened in the Kozlov Mall parking lot on Friday.

According to police, video surveillance footage shows a man opening the victim’s car door, removing the cell phones and then quickly walking away toward Bayfield Street.

The suspect is described as a white man with short brown hair, clean shaven with a red baseball cap. He was wearing a black jacket with a hood, black pants, a backpack and black shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.