Police are reminding everyone to 'lock it or lose it' after several reports of thefts in Grand Valley.

Officers with the OPP say thieves targeted unlocked vehicles and stole cash, identification, and electronics.

Residents are being told to keep valuables, like wallets and purses and money out of sight, or better yet, to not leave them in a vehicle and to lock your doors.

Anyone with information regarding the thefts is asked to contact Dufferin OPP.