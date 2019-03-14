

CTV Barrie





Police are warning residents in Orillia to ‘Lock it or Lose it’ after a recent spike in vehicle thefts.

Police say at least a dozen cases were reported this week.

They say the thefts are scattered across the city and believe there may be multiple suspects.

Police say one suspect used a garage door opener inside an unlocked vehicle to gain access to a garage. According to police, the victim left his vehicle unlocked while he went into his home briefly and when he returned he found the suspect inside the garage.

The suspect fled on a bike.

He is described as being in his late 20s to early 30s and was wearing jeans, a dark winter coat and a black toque. The bike he was riding had fluorescent green around the handlebars.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.