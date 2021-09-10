Lock It Or Lose It: OPP takes 43 theft calls over 2 months in Collingwood

Barrie, Ont. -

Police are reminding the public to Lock It or Lose It after receiving more than 40 calls about thefts from vehicles over the summer in one community.

According to the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains OPP, officers responded to 43 reports of stolen purses, wallets, cash and credit cards from vehicles in Collingwood over two months.

Police say in most instances, the vehicles had been left unlocked.

During a recent Lock It or Lose It campaign in the area, police said they found "several unlocked vehicles, some with windows down and many with valuables in sight."

Officers advise removing valuables from the vehicle, or at least from plain sight, closing the windows and locking it up.

"Never leave your car running and unattended and try to park in a well-lit area," OPP stated in a release on Friday.

Police encourage anyone with information about thefts from vehicles to contact the Collingwood OPP or Crime Stoppers.