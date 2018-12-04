

CTV Barrie





With the holiday season upon us, shopping malls and stores are packed with people, and parking lots are jammed with cars.

Police warn this equals opportunity for thieves.

Police are issuing a reminder to the public during this holiday shopping rush to make sure to lock your vehicles and keep valuables out of sight.

Police say would-be thieves use this giving time of year as an easy target for the unsuspecting. December typically sees a big spike in car break-ins. Police advise shoppers to keep their purses close and wallets in front pockets.

According to police, these incidents often go unreported, which is why it’s important to be vigilant and make sure to keep valuables away from potential theft.