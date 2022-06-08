Location tracking technology for Orillia hospital

Like using a homing device on your car keys, Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital (OSMH) hopes its new tracking system on equipment and humans will save time for everyone.

Called Encompass, the tracking system will enable OSMH staff to find the errant equipment they require and know the whereabouts of clinicians in the building.

Utilizing a Bluetooth Low Energy tracking beacon, the equipment is based on web-based cloud technology working in partnership with smartphones, tablets and desktop computers.

"Increasing the quality time that care providers can spend with patients at the bedside, by reducing the time spent searching for the tools and materials they need to do their job, is an opportunity for improvement we couldn't afford to pass up," said Carmine Stumpo, president and CEO of OSMH.

Easier, faster access to equipment has the combined effect of improving patient experience and lowering equipment-related stresses for clinicians.

To combat the lack of standard asset management in its hospital, OSMH entered into an agreement with GE Healthcare to develop an inventory management system that would be tailored to its needs. Encompass is currently in use at hundreds of healthcare facilities in the United States.

"Canadian hospitals are stretched to capacity, and management teams are seeking technologies that streamline efficiencies while utilizing existing resources," says Brian McWilliams, general manager of commercial products for the Canadian arm of GE Healthcare Service. "Encompass provides immediate, tangible support to staff and can offer economic benefits by optimizing the use of assets and providing better visibility of overall resources."