

CTV Barrie





The YMCA Geneva Park is celebrating, as it gets one step closer to creating Canada’s most environmentally friendly cottage community, with the construction of a new 'green' cottage.

An open house was held on Saturday afternoon at Geneva Park in Orillia, to celebrate a new cottage being added to the hundred-year-old cabins in the park. The new cottage and construction will use environmentally friendly products, consume low energy, and have a waste management plan in place.

It’s all part of a greater plan to create Canada’s most environmentally friendly cottage community.

“This is long-term for us. This is the first of many, and what we see our cottage line becoming, “ says Christi Seiberling-Spriggs with the YMCA Geneva Park. “It’s important because it goes along with ‘Y’ values. We are building leaders for tomorrow, and part of that is taking ownership of what we can do for the environment. This is one little thing that we can do, but isn’t it going to be amazing when we have fifty of them down the line?”

The cottage is being built in partnership with the Endeavour Institute, a sustainable building school.