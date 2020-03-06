BARRIE -- Angee Pell always wanted to become involved in animal-assisted therapy, but it wasn't until she had her own mental health issues that she decided to go to university to start toward that path.

Today, Pell has a small farm in Utterson, Ont., with horses, donkeys and 49 Nigerian Dwarf goats she uses for therapeutic purposes.

The idea for her program, dubbed 'Goats to go,' came to Pell while walking with her goats as a form of therapy for herself.

She admits she struggled with PTSD at the time. "I just started walking with my goats as a way to help me de-stress every day. And it has literally grown into the amazing program and farm it is today."

Pell brought two of her goats to the Chartwell James Street retirement residence in Bracebridge this week.

"They actually get to go back in time where some of them may have been in their old homes, where maybe they had pets or maybe they have done a farm. It just brings back good memories for them," said Rosland Marshall, Chartwell general manager.

Pell and her goats recently received the right to take the program into some local schools. The goats are available for the public to visit at her farm, by appointment only.