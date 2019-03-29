Featured
Local students learn to turn off the lights to shine spotlight on the environment
Grade 6 students at Terry Fox Elementary School in Barrie celebrate Earth Hour on Fri., March 29, 2019 (CTV News/KC Colby)
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, March 29, 2019 5:05PM EDT
Elementary school students in Barrie were learning about their energy consumption on Friday.
As part of the annual Earth Hour initiative students from Terry Fox Elementary calculated their school's electricity costs and learned about ways to improve energy efficiency in the classroom.
“We found out that about $4,529 is spent for lights every year,” said grade 6 student Isaac.
Students were also invited to attend an eco-conference where they learned about different ways to improve energy efficiency, including strategies employed by wildlife like the honeybee.
“There’s this tall grass called ‘honeybee hotels’,” said Ashley, student. “There are holes like a straw where the honeybees can go and live.”
Earth Hour is a yearly initiative where communities agree to turn off the lights for 60 minutes and learn about the environment and ways to be more eco-friendly.