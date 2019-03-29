

CTV Barrie





Elementary school students in Barrie were learning about their energy consumption on Friday.

As part of the annual Earth Hour initiative students from Terry Fox Elementary calculated their school's electricity costs and learned about ways to improve energy efficiency in the classroom.

“We found out that about $4,529 is spent for lights every year,” said grade 6 student Isaac.

Students were also invited to attend an eco-conference where they learned about different ways to improve energy efficiency, including strategies employed by wildlife like the honeybee.

“There’s this tall grass called ‘honeybee hotels’,” said Ashley, student. “There are holes like a straw where the honeybees can go and live.”

Earth Hour is a yearly initiative where communities agree to turn off the lights for 60 minutes and learn about the environment and ways to be more eco-friendly.