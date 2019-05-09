

CTV Barrie





Dozens of rescue cats are being transferred from an animal shelter in Northern Ontario to our region with the hopes of finding forever homes.

The Second Chance Pet Network shelter in Dryden reached out to the Ontario Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (OSPCA) and the Humane Society to help rehome 70 felines.

The adoptable pets will be at centres in Barrie, Midland, Stouffville, Collingwood and Sudbury.

In 2018, the Animal Transfer Program transferred over 130 cats from Northern Ontario to shelters across Ontario for adoption.

To find out more head to the OSPCA website.