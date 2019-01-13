

Aileen Doyle, CTV Barrie





As the temperatures dipped into the negatives over the weekend, a number of local shelters intensified efforts to provide support for the region’s most vulnerable.



Linda Goodall - Executive Director of The Lighthouse in Orillia - says the shelter provides as much support as possible, including the essentials to keep its clients warm during extremely cold temperatures.



“We're able to supply winter coats and winter boots,” says Goodall, “We also have sleeping bags and blankets.”



The executive director says typically when it’s cold, the shelter is full, but on Sunday vacant beds were available.



“Some people have been able to find their own places, so they've moved out,” said Goodall.



That’s good news for homeless men, but for women looking for a warm place to stay, The Lighthouse provides a motel voucher, or if possible, they are sent to Barrie's David Busby Centre.



“We've seen an increase in the women population,” said Sara Peddle, Executive Director of the David Busby Centre. “Elizabeth Fry has been at capacity, and we've seen an increase in our numbers.”



The newly opened centre was at full capacity on Sunday; which recently consolidated with Barrie's out of the cold program.



“In Barrie, the Out of the Cold program there was 40 mats each night," said Peddle. “Now we've increased to 55 cots, and we're already seeing that those are at capacity.”



Even when the cots are all full during the colder nights, anyone is welcome to come in.



“We try not to turn anybody away,” said Peddle. “We wanna make sure that people have somewhere warm.”



The shelter is also connecting those using cots with housing services in order to help them find a permanent home.

