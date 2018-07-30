

Following Premier Doug Ford’s stunning announcement Friday in which he revealed plans to cancel several region chair election, implications are being felt in Muskoka, Peel and York Region.

Wayne Emmerson; appointed Regional Chairman and CEO of York in 2014 had previously withdrawn his candidacy when polls showed he likely wasn’t going to win.

“Unless you’re from the Vaughan, Markham or Richmond Hill areas, it’s hard to get to get those numbers out for support…when you look at it, it’s a popularity contest,” said Emmerson.

Now Emmerson’s back in the race with word Ford plans to undo last year’s decision to hold regional chair elections on October 22.

“I will be running. I guess our race will be running in December…that’s when I will be hopefully sworn back in for regional chair for four more years”

It’s a scenario that doesn’t sit well with Emmerson’s main rivals, former Liberal cabinet minister Steven Del Duca and long-time Thornhill MPP Mario Racco. “Either the 1.3 million people choose their chair or the twenty elected people who have an interest!”

Del Duca. Who joined the race last months, declined comment today.

Emmerson was appointed chair in December of 2014; this would have been the first such election for regional chair in York, Muskoka and Peel. Emmerson says he was overwhelmingly appointed for his first term by a vote of sixteen to four. If Premier Ford’s proposed changes pass at Queen’s Park, regional council will appoint its chairman and CEO in December.

Racco says Premier Ford isn’t saving taxpayers’ money with this decision but won’t speculate as to what his motivations are. “In Toronto, he’s talking about cutting some councillors so there’s some savings but in the region of York, there’s no cutting. There’s a Chairman now and there will be a Chairman tomorrow.”