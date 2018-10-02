With the opioid crisis growing across the country frontline workers in Barrie continue to make their case for a safe injection site in the city.

Local frontline workers say there is an opioid and public health crisis and the new government needs to acknowledge it.

On Friday the province announced it needs more time to decide on whether supervised injection sites should be allowed to operate.

Matt Turner is a harm reduction coordinator with The Gilbert Centre and says the evidence supporting overdose prevention and safe injection sites speaks for itself.

“The sites do work,” he says. “There have been over 200 studies in the last 40 years.”

Turner’s harm reduction team at The Gilbert Centre in Barrie sees people suffering every day on the streets, desperate for somewhere to deal with their drug addiction.

“We’re seeing an increase in deaths from last year,” says Turner. “We’re seeing an increase in needle-exchange usage in the last year. It will have an impact on the community, and we hope the minister does see the evidence.”

On Tuesday at Queen’s Park provincial conservative MPP Lisa MacLeod said her government is committing $3.8 billion into mental health, addictions and supportive housing.

“We are committed to getting people struggling with addiction the help that they need." MacLeod went on to say, "I will stand here on behalf of the Minister of Health and tell them we’re ready and committed to doing the work that’s necessary.”

More than 12-hundred people overdosed and died last year in Ontario, including nearly 100 people in Simcoe County.

Turner says the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police back these prevention sites, though they’re asking for more drug-support systems, which Turner says The Gilbert Centre provides.