

CTV Barrie





The reaction is delicious for some, disgusting for others.

Mark Robillard, a professional cake decorator in Orillia has gained online fame now that one of his Youtube video’s went viral. The How-To style video teaches viewers to make his “Pimple Pete Cake.” Fake pimples made of little fondant clusters are baked onto the face shaped cake which can be popped, revealing Venetian cream as the pretend pimple puss.

Robillard gets his inspiration to create unique pastries from social media and what's trending. His Youtube Page, “Epic Confections” has thousands of followers.

“We teach people to decorate cakes from basics all the way up to intermediate...and [we have] a laugh along the way,” he told CTV News.

Six million hits later, Robillard’s “Pimple Pete Cake” is still turning heads.

The famous cake sells for $120 online and at Mariposa Market in Orillia. A $5 pimple cupcake is also available.

Bob Willsiy who owns Mariposa Bakery says, “It's very amusing… we like to give people artistic licence here to express in any way.”

Robillard’s videos also show dozens of other cake designs from aliens to unicorns, “I do this because I really have a passion for it and I love it,” Robillard said.

“I think in the world we live in right now we could all use a laugh.”