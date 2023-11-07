BARRIE
Barrie

    • Local organizations applaud Ontario government's investment to support victims of violence

    The Ontario government announced a $247 million investment to support victims of violence and almost $29 million in violence prevention initiatives, which local organizations call a positive step toward increasing vital programs for victims.

    "It is absolutely unacceptable that one in three women will experience sexual violence in their lifetime, with women being three times more likely to experience stalking and three-and-a-half times more likely to be a victim of intimate partner violence than men. The risk of experiencing violence is higher for women who are Indigenous, racialized or newcomers, as well as women with disabilities," the Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services stated in a Tuesday release.

    Victim Services Barrie executive director said locally, there has been an uptick in new victims this year, in addition to the 1,500 people already utilizing the service.

    November marks Woman Abuse Prevention Month, and the province stated tragedies such as the recent fatal shooting in Sault Ste. Marie is a "solemn reminder of the devastation that can be caused by intimate partner violence."

    The province encouraged Ontarians to show support by participating in the Wrapped in Courage campaign, taking the White Ribbon pledge, and joining other events to help those who may be experiencing violence.

    "Together, we can work toward building an Ontario that is free of gender-based violence and full of opportunities for girls and women," the release concluded.

