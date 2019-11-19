

CTVNewsBarrie.ca Staff





FLYGTA Airlines wants to make getting away from the city to cottage country cheaper and easier than ever before.

The Airline is offering year-round weekend flights from Toronto, Markham and Niagara to Muskoka. CEO Chris Nowrouzi says this is the first step in expanded service to and from Muskoka Airport that will feature at least 50 additional flights a year.

“Growing up in Toronto it was really challenging, and especially in the Muskoka area,” said Nowrouzi of the challenges faced by commuters and cottagers travelling north to cottage country.

FLYGTA is partnering with Muskoka Airport to deliver approximately 150 flights weekends year-round on Fridays and Sundays. The main selling points, according to Nowrouzi and Muakoka Airport CEO Len O’Connor, include convenience and affordability.

“For advanced booking you can get flights as low as $80 and I’ve actually heard $60,” said O’Connor.

Big news for Muskoka Airport with ⁦@iflygta⁩ announcing more flights to and from Muskoka year-round including 30 minute flights from downtown Toronto Fridays and Sundays and new departures from ⁦Buttonville @CYKZ⁩ and ⁦@NiagaraAirport⁩ ⁦@CTVBarrieNews⁩ pic.twitter.com/EtT69HBSJI — Mike Arsalides (@MArsalidesCTV) November 19, 2019

Flights, from Buttonville Airport, O’Connor says aren’t just affordable, they’re a quick and care-free alternative to driving in dangerous winter conditions.

“You’re dealing with traffic volumes and also the weather so for a 22 minute flight to avoid all that, why not?”

FLYGTA says it is soon offering travel packages to get more families up to cottage country.

“We've actually bought accommodations in Muskoka that we'll be packaging with different things just to make it more affordable and get more people and volume through the winter season up here,” said Nowrouzi.

Nowrouzi says a winter weekend getaway to remember is a few clicks away.