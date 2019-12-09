Construction of 5 new Habitat for Humanity-built townhomes is set to break ground in Barrie this spring.

The $1.5-million project, initially stalled due to funding concerns, is back on following an anonymous donation of $100,000 and the launch of Habitat Huronia’s Give to Build program.

Tara Graham and her family are desperate for a place to finally call their own after she lost her home 9 years ago. Since then, Graham and her two children have struggled to find a permanent home.

“Every time I think, I just want to cry,” said Graham. “We moved about 7 times in about 8 years.”

Graham has rented mostly bedroom units inside homes, spending on average $2200 a month.

“On a single mother's salary, it becomes increasingly difficult; you tend to get very creative with dinners.”

Graham hopes this is the last time she’ll have to pack up their things and move. She says mould, unsafe living conditions and bad landlords have made life increasingly difficult.

5 deserving families will have homes of their own @HabitatHuronia building townhomes in south Barrie starting this spring - Give to Build campaign is underway to help purchase tools to build @CTVBarrieNews pic.twitter.com/vGgMgulkjZ — Mike Arsalides (@MArsalidesCTV) December 9, 2019

Barrie has one of the least affordable rental markets in the country; with 32% of all homes in the city considered to be affordable. OnlyCalgary, Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal report higher rents, according to the city of Barrie.

“The need is really, really high right now, especially within Barrie,” said Trish Eady, with Habitat Huronia.

The townhome project at the corner of Essa Road and Mapleton Avenue will be built by community volunteers and paid for by donations.

Habitat Huronia has launched its Give to Build Campaign for donors to pay for tools and building materials online.

“That will be used by our volunteers to be able to build a home for families like Tara's,” said Eady.

Graham and her children plan to adopt a dog, giving it a loving home and a new beginning for everyone.

“Pretty excited, because we never have to move again,” said Graham’s son Dylan Rayner.

The home should be completed and move-in ready by the fall.