A 25-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Dunedin, near Creemore Tuesday night.

Police say the crash happened along County Road 9 at Lavender Hill Rd. just before 7 p.m. Tuesday when the motorcycle driven by the man collided into a guardrail. The man died on scene from injuries sustained in the collision.

OPP Collision reconstruction crews are working to determine the events leading up to the crash; the road will be closed for several hours overnight.