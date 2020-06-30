Advertisement
Barrie News | Local Breaking | CTV News Barrie
Deadly motorcycle crash near Creemore
CTV Barrie Published Tuesday, June 30, 2020 10:47PM EDT
Deadly motorcycle crash Tuesday evening along County Road 9 at Lavender Hill Road near Creemore.
A 25-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Dunedin, near Creemore Tuesday night.
Police say the crash happened along County Road 9 at Lavender Hill Rd. just before 7 p.m. Tuesday when the motorcycle driven by the man collided into a guardrail. The man died on scene from injuries sustained in the collision.
OPP Collision reconstruction crews are working to determine the events leading up to the crash; the road will be closed for several hours overnight.
RELATED IMAGES