Erin van Kessel says she was sitting outside her north-end Barrie home Thursday morning when a by-law officer handed her a warning. The Barrie resident was told she is to remove chalk-art of a Canadian flag drawn by her 10-year-old daughter in honour of Canada Day on Wednesday.

“2004-142-2,” says Van Kessel, while looking over the document citing her infraction. The City’s by-law for that particular code refers to use of public property.

“2. No person shall throw, drop, place, or otherwise deposit garbage, paper, paper or plastic

products, cans, rubbish, or other debris on any City property, unless authorized by the City.”

Van Kessel said large green plastic objects which may have been children’s iteams left at the curb near the end of her driveway did not belong to her. The chalk art however has left her disappointed. Van Kessel was informed by the by-law officer someone had complained of the chalk spray-painted art on the lawn at the end of her driveway. The chunk of grass, painted red and white, is city property.

“They couldn’t really say why, I mean, mostly because it is on city property but really,” said Van Kessel in response to the by-law violation.

Van Kessel was informed she had 24-hours to remove her daughter's chalk painting from the lawn or face a potential fine. Her daughter, Van Kessel says, is distraught and doesn’t understand why the chalk art needs to be removed.

“Not too happy,” said Van Kessel. “Because she did put a lot of work into it and now we have to remove it,” she said.“It's a child doing something exciting when she's been stuck in the house for four months; and no school, no friends, so what more is there to do!”

The City of Barrie confirmed a complaint was made and a by-law officer visited the home; providing the following statement to CTV News.

“The city's enforcement services received and responded to a complaint about individuals painting on city property. By-law officers are obligated to investigate and respond to all complaints received.

While the homeowner advised that the paint was washable, the officer was unable to confirm if it was or not, which was why the property owner was warned that they had 24 hours to remove it from the city's boulevard. A warning was issued to the property owner, not the child.”

Van Kessel plans to have the art work removed by Friday morning.

“I guess other people don’t appreciate it or look at it the same way we do,” she said. “What can you do? I guess it's the way of the world these days.”